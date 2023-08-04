WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An EF-1 tornado touched down about three miles south of Churubusco around 2:26 AM last Saturday (July 29th). Almost a week later, recovery efforts are ongoing in Whitley County near the Allen County border.

The tornado was one of two tornadoes to occur locally along a line of severe storms. This tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 90 mph. It was on the ground for three minutes, had a path length of 2.69 miles, and a maximum width of 150 yards.

At Eel River Golf Course, the tornado caused plenty of tree damage. The course was closed on July 30th and it took a crew of about six people to clean up the debris and get the course back to a playable condition. Around 20 trees were impacted and many of them were healthy trees. Evidence of the tree damage can still be seen around the course.

The debris pile at Eel River Golf Course.

Up Hildebrand Road, farmer Tom Frazier’s home was damaged by the twister. He was laying in bed upstairs at the time the tornado hit. He heard the wind pick up all at once, which caused him to jump up, look out the window, and he saw a big branch come flying across. He woke up his wife and they went down toward the basement. She reported the train sound that often is described to accompany a tornado. It was a roaring, whistling sound that only last seconds; just long enough for the tornado to pass over the house.

Frazier was worried about what the tornado would do to his cornfields, as the corn cannot pollinate and grow properly if it is flattened. Thankfully, there was no damage to his crops, but his home sustained damage. Slates were blown off of his slate roof and the roof will have to be replaced. It has been tarped off until it can be repaired, which will hopefully happen by the fall. Outside of the roof, one tree was knocked down, as well as several tree limbs. Many walnuts also fell to the ground as the tornado tangled up their big walnut tree in the backyard.

Damage to Frazier’s roof.

Walnuts toppled by the tornado.

Ultimately, no one was hurt by this tornado. If you would like to read a full summary of this severe weather event, visit this page on the National Weather Service’s website.