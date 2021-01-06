Early January brings “perihelion”, Earth’s closest position to the sun all year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a piece of info that you, likely, learned about in school back in the day, but may have forgotten or never really understood.

Just a few days ago (January 2, here in 2021), Earth reached perihelion, the closest point it will be to the sun all year.

So, how can we, in the northern hemisphere, be closer to the sun now, but be so much colder than we are in the summer, when we’re farther away? The reason is the Earth is tilted on its axis and, in the winter, our hemisphere is tilted away from the sun. In the summer, though, the northern hemisphere is tilted toward the sun and it shines directly on us, heating us up, even though we’re farther away!

You can read more about this topic on NOAA’s SciJinks site.