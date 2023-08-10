FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Helped along by recent periods of significant rainfall, the ongoing summer drought across NE Indiana and NW Ohio has ended.

For the first time in weeks, most of the area is not considered to be in any significant level of dryness.

Some spots in Grant, Blackford, Jay, Wells, Adams, Van Wert, Paulding, and Defiance Counties, are still considered to be “Abnormally Dry”. However, when an area is in this stage, it is not officially considered to be in a drought.

As of August 10, here’s a look at where stand with rainfall: