FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While severe storms brought heavy rain to many parts of the region over the past week, much of the rain that fell rushed through and did not have time to sink into the ground to truly benefit our yards and gardens. Some additional scattered rain fell on Monday, but that was not enough to help improve our drought conditions.

Week-to-week, the biggest change to our drought status is found across LaGrange and Steuben Counties, north of Fort Wayne, where we are now considered to be under a “Severe Drought”.

The local drought map is unchanged for the rest of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Fort Wayne and nearby spots are considered to be in a “Moderate Drought” with areas south of Fort Wayne simply considered “Abnormally Dry” (and not, technically, in a drought).

New drought data is released every Thursday. Continue to check back here on wane.com and on our WANE 15 newscasts to see how things change over this next week when a number of occasional rain/storm chances are in the forecast.