FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The month of September is now two-thirds complete and the drought is expanding across the region.

The latest soil moisture analysis, provided by the Drought Monitor report, released every Thursday, now shows most of northeast Indiana in the Moderate Drought category. Last week, the Moderate Drought area was confined to a small pocket of land north of Fort Wayne.

When comparing all of the Sept. 1-20 periods in the Fort Wayne record books, dating back to the late 1800s, September 1-20, 2023 is tied as the 9th driest in the city’s history.

Only .32″ of rain has fallen this month. The driest September in history, in 1979, had .34″ of rainfall. So, if we do not pick up more than .02″ from September 21-30, this will be Fort Wayne’s driest September ever.

