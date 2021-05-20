Drought developing north of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the latest drought report issued by the National Drought Mitigation Center, some areas north of Fort Wayne, including LaGrange and Angola, Ind. and Bryan, Ohio, have been classified as being “Abnormally Dry”. This is the stage that comes before officially being labeled as being in a drought.

An explanation of the different levels of dryness and drought. Image Credit: NOAA

In some of these dry areas, lake levels have been reported to be low, which will prove challenging to boating on some lakes, especially if conditions do not improve.

As of Thursday, May 20, the Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast is calling only for scattered and sporadic chances through the middle of next week. If a heavy, significant rainfall is to happen in our region, it likely will not occur until May 26th or after.

The official U.S. drought info is compiled weekly by drought analysts that factor in soil moisture and levels of lakes, rivers, and streams. Local temperatures are also taken into consideration. If any impacts to daily life, like water shortages, are being experienced, those impacts are factored in to the drought analysis, too.



