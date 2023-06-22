FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week’s drought report, issued Thursday morning, shows the area still significantly dry, but not much worse than it was last week.

Areas from Fort Wayne northward remain in the “Moderate Drought” category.

In fact, helped by some scattered areas of rain and storms in the time span between Tuesday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 20, many areas south of Fort Wayne have been taken out of the drought and have been classified as just being “Abnormally Dry”. While this “Abnormally Dry” classification is one step below a “Moderate Drought”, areas with this classification are not considered to be in a drought themselves.

Some periods of rain are possible in the upcoming days with the best rain chance for the entire area coming on Sunday. Check the Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast: