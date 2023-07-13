FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The July 13 drought map shows little change from last week. However, one thing to keep in mind is that the data cutoff was Tuesday at 8 am. So, the rain that’s been picked up since Tuesday has not been taken into account. Its impacts will show up in next week’s map.

The driest conditions are across LaGrange and Steuben Counites where a severe drought continues. Conditions gradually improve the farther south you go. By the time you reach Allen County (Fort Wayne) and points south, a drought no longer exists, but most spots are still considered to be abnormally dry.