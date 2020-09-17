DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone footage by John Oldshue captured massive flooding along Fish River in Baldwin County Thursday.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
LATEST STORIES
- Ahead of election, US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
- Claims of ICE detention center hysterectomies spark investigations
- Indiana scraps plans to buy land for Ohio River port site
- DeWine wants Ohio to be a leader in the nation’s next ‘aerospace age’
- ‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dies