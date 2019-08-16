Drone sent up over Van Wert County in search of tornado damage

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (Van Wert County EMA) – Two separate storms hit southeastern Van Wert County on Wednesday prompting 2 separate tornado warnings. Damage was minimal on both storms with no structural damage reported and no injuries, said Rick McCoy, Van Wert County Emergency Management Director.

The first tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 4:29pm when radar indicated a severe storm capable of producing a tornado near Monticello, Ohio. No tornado was observed but storm reports in the area included hail in Elgin, a power pole and line snapped on SR 709 west of Venedocia, several trees snapped and one uprooted on SR 709 and over 2″ of rain reported in the area.

The second tornado warning came at 8:43pm with a public report to 911 that a tornado was observed on the ground near Mendon Road south of SR 709. As the EMA director was reporting the siting to the National Weather Service, radar was also indicating a developing tornado at that location, so a warning was issued, again, for the southeastern part of the county. McCoy advised he also activated the sirens in Venedocia and Elgin for the approaching storm. No structural damage was reported and no additional sightings of a tornado were reported.

On Thursday morning, the EMA director put a drone in the air for observations to check for any indication that a tornado had occurred. McCoy also spoke with the 911 caller on what he observed and was advised that the caller witnessed the funnel develop and touch down in an open field for approximately 30 seconds before it disappeared. He was able to get one photo of what appears to be the funnel on the ground as it dissipated. There was no indication from drone footage where a touch down may have occurred, as there where no crops in the field. Approximately 5 miles directly to the east of that location, at State Rt 116 and Converse Roselm Rd, drone footage indicated the same potentially tornadic storm cell produced very intense winds which flattened an entire corn field and snapped one power pole. According to McCoy, no other damage was observed.