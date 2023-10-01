FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September 2023 is now in the books and we ended up drier and warmer than average this year.

Starting with precipitation, much of the month was very dry. Prior to September 26th, only four days had measurable precipitation, which added up to 0.32 inches. However, we rallied late in the month with a three-day rainy stretch, which pushed the monthly total to 1.63 inches. Our rainiest day was September 26th, when 0.88 inches of rain fell…we still have not seen a daily rainfall greater than one inch since July 20th in Fort Wayne.

We saw a total of 1.31 inches of rain from September 26th to 28th in Fort Wayne. This rainy stretch helped the drought conditions that had become worse as the month progressed. We ultimately avoided September 2023 becoming the driest September in the city’s history…we instead ended the month as the 29th driest September in Fort Wayne.

Temperature-wise, September 2023 ended up 1.3 degrees above average. Our highest temperature was 92 degrees on September 5th. We had a long cooler-than-average stretch of days in the middle of the month, but we ended the month with plenty of warmer-than-average days. Ultimately, it was the 45th warmest September in Fort Wayne’s history.

We ended up with less than half of the possible September sunshine we could have experienced. High pressure nearby is giving us a lot of sunshine though to begin October!

Here in October, we usually see high temperatures around 70 degrees to start the month, as well as low temperatures in the upper 40s. By Halloween though at the end of the month, we see high temperatures drop into the 50s and lows drop into the 30s on average! Our average October precipitation in Fort Wayne is 2.95 inches and we even average a tenth of an inch of snow in October. If you remember last year, we picked up 0.7 inches of snow on October 17th! Be prepared for all sorts of weather conditions in October!

We cool down in a typical October, we see just shy of 3 inches of precipitation, and a little snow can even fall.

This October, the Climate Prediction Center says there’s a good probability we’ll still end up with below average precipitation, which is not good news for the drought conditions. There’s also a chance we end up with above average temperatures, which is the outlook for the vast majority of the country.

We hope you enjoy the variety of weather that October typically brings!