Sunshine continues this afternoon

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 04:31 PM EDT

Updated: Dec 09, 2018 11:44 AM EST

It was a frigid start to the day with many places in the low to mid teens, fortunately the sunny skies will help temperatures rise into the mid 30s. 

Some clouds move in tonight and that will keep us from falling too far, but lows in the upper teens are still possible in several spots. 

Any cloud cover to start Monday will move out by the afternoon and highs will remain in the mid 30s.

Warmer days are ahead by the end of the week but rain chances start to creep back in. 

Today: A bit warmer with lots of sun.

High: 35°

Winds: NE 1-5 mph

Tonight: Some clouds move in.

Low: 19°

Winds: NW 1-5 mph

Monday: Scattered morning clouds, afternoon sun.

High: 36°

Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph

Monday Night: Not as cold.

Low: 24°

Winds: SW 5-10

