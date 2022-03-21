FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Spring started this weekend, and with milder temperatures the last few weeks, gardeners might be itching to plant, but it’s still a bit too early to start digging.

So far this year we have had three days at 70° or above this March, including two last week. The lack of snow on the ground and milder temperatures may have some gardeners ready to spruce up their landscaping with spring flowers to match the season. However, we still haven’t hit the average last frost and freeze marks for our area, meaning planting now could be in vain.

Since 1912 our Average last night under 32° or widespread frost is April 23rd. The latest we have had a low 32° or below was back in 1961 when we had frost as late as May 27th.

While our average last hard freeze (under 28°) is April 11th. The latest hard freeze was on May 13th, 1946.

We can also reference last year to see that a mild March doesn’t always equate to an earlier growing season. We hit 70° five times in March of 2021, while only one of those was before the 23rd, it was still a mild month with most days in the 50s or 60s. That spring our last night with 32° was on May 1st and our last night with a hard freeze of 28° was April 22nd.

So we still have at least a month, if not longer, with the potential for sub-freezing temperatures that would be harmful to gardens and flower beds. If you really have the desire to get planting then look to plant in easy to move pots so you can move them inside, or have a way to cover the sensitive plants when the forecast calls for sub-freezing temperatures.

