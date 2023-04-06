FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15’s Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri has debunked a longtime myth known to many residents around Fort Wayne.

This week’s stormy weather has prompted some to wonder how the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee rivers affect the chances of storm damage in the region.

Nicholas answered some weather-related questions Wednesday during News at 5, including this one: Do the three rivers protect Fort Wayne from tornadoes?

“This is a very common thought across the region, but it is a complete weather myth,” Nicholas said. “The rivers maybe could affect our weather pattern if they were larger, but they’re just too small to really block us from tornadoes or protect us from severe weather.”

