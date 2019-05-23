Despite all of our May rain, we’re below average

Our rain totals are adding up, but May has not been as wet as many might think.

Fort Wayne picked up another half-inch of rain during the morning of May 22, bringing our monthly total precip to 2.47″. Despite the fact we’ve had measurable rain on 15 of 22 May days so far, we’re actually 0.34″ BELOW average for monthly rainfall to date.

When larger timeframes are taken into account, though, you get a better picture of just how wet conditions have been. For the spring season, since March 1, we’re nearly 3″ above average and, for the year as a whole, we surpass the 3″ mark.

More rain is coming our way before the month (and spring record-keeping season) come to a close on May 31.