Defining rain chances

“There is a chance for rain”, it’s something you hear meteorologists say all the time when talking about chances for precipitation. The official term is Probability of Precipitation (POPs), and is one of the most misunderstood weather terms.

One of the most common thoughts is if we have a 30% chance for rain, it must mean that we have a 70% chance of being dry. However, there is a little more to it than that.

How the Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather team forecast POPs, depends on a couple of things. The amount of the area that could see rain and our confidence in the weather models we use, along with our understanding of how the atmosphere works.

Let’s break that down a little more, our “area” is Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. When we look at the weather data we try to determine how much of the area will be seeing rain. For example we could only see rain in our far southern counties or northern counties. Which may result in 20% of the area seeing rain and the rest of us being dry. Conversely, we could have a large wave of rain hit 80% of our area, but miss our northern counties.

The other part of POPs relies on our confidence and knowledge of the weather models that we use. Each model has its strengths and weakness’, weather models are typically in pretty good agreement in the shorter term, which helps us have more confidence in predicting rain. In the longer-term model solutions will tend to diverge, therefore we have lower confidence further out in the forecast period.

We combine both our degree of confidence in precipitation and the area covered by any precipitation to determine our chances for precipitation for all of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.

Now you hopefully have a better understanding of what we mean when we are talking rain chances.