December 2021 goes down as one of the warmest on record – will January bring more of the same?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a very warm December across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. We dealt with a wide variety of weather conditions, including rain, snow, and fog. What can we expect for the rest of January? Will the warming trend continue into the new year?

Looking back at the month of December, what stands out is all the above average days on the calendar. Only three days featured below average temperatures and we finished the month 7.2 degrees above average.

This makes December 2021 the fifth warmest December since record keeping began in Fort Wayne back in 1897. We also saw 12 days of high temperatures at or above 50 degrees, which places us at number two in history behind 2015’s 15 days. We also saw two days in the 60s, including a high of 62 degrees on December 11th. This places December 2021 in a tie for 12th for most 60 degree or higher days in December.

It was also a month featuring rounds of precipitation, primarily as rain. December 2021 will rank as the 14th wettest December in Fort Wayne’s history.

With all of the warm air in place, only one inch of snowfall was recorded, with ranks as the tenth least snowy December. 0.9 inches of that total came on December 28th. We ended the month 6.6 inches below our average December snowfall of 7.6 inches.

It is also worth noting the number of days where foggy conditions were experienced. Fort Wayne saw 21 days where fog was recorded at some point in the day. Out of these 21 days, five of them featured dense fog where visibilities fell to less than a quarter of a mile.

As we progress throughout January, temperatures do not typically move very much. Our average temperatures turn slightly colder toward the end of the month. January is typically the snowiest month though for Fort Wayne, as we average just under 11 inches of snow.

So, can we expect the warm and rainy trend to continue throughout January? According to the Climate Prediction Center, chances are we’ll see cooler temperatures and above average precipitation through the rest of the month. This aligns with the current pattern we are observing.

Will this translate to more snow? Stay tuned to the latest forecasts from the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team. You can also check out our winter outlook to learn more about what’s in store for the remainder of the season.