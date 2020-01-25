Death toll from storm in Spain reaches 12, more missing

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say the death toll from a storm that devastated the eastern part of the country this week has risen to at least 12.

Rescuers were still searching for several missing people on Friday.

Emergencies services for the northeastern Catalonia region said late

Thursday night that a fourth death caused by storm Gloria in the region had been confirmed.

That took the national count to at least 12. Rescuers are looking for three people in the Balearic Islands and for a fishing boat with six on board that went missing off Spain’s southern coast.

