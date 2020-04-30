Days with heavy rain increasing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE and Climate Central) – Sunday was the start of a 4-day stretch (that becomes 5 straight on Thursday) of measurable rain at the Fort Wayne International Airport. While we’ve had some heavy downpours at times, we’ve only picked up about a half-inch of rain in the Summit City during this time and, with less than a half-inch of additional rain likely to fall between now and the end of the month, Fort Wayne is looking to wrap up the month with a lower than average monthly rain total.

While these recent days have not resulted in any record-breaking rainfall, an analysis done by our climate colleagues at Climate Central, shows that, over the past 50 years, the amount of individual days with heavy rain accumulations of an 1″ or more is increasing due to a changing climate.

If the old adage is anything to go by, May should bring plenty of flowers (to much of the country)! While seasonal weather patterns like April showers seem to endure, long-term averages show that climate change is fundamentally changing other aspects of precipitation—making heavy rainfall events more common and more intense. In recent years, an increasing percentage of precipitation has come from intense, single-day events.

Since the amount of rain that falls in a heavy rain event varies dramatically from the Desert Southwest to the downpours of Florida, this analysis calculated trends in ½, 1, 2 or 3-inch events, as appropriate to the location (see Methodology for more details). Over the past 70 years, 79% (191) of the 242 stations analyzed recorded an increase in heavy rainfall.

In a warming climate, not only does more water evaporate into the atmosphere (roughly 70% of Earth is made of water), but the atmosphere is also capable of holding more water vapor—for every 1°F increase in temperature, the atmosphere can hold approximately 4% more water. This supercharging of the water cycle is making for an increase in rainfall events that are more likely to create disruptive and even dangerous conditions in our daily lives. While adaptation measures can be taken to mitigate the impacts of heavy rain, reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the only way to begin stabilizing our climate and water cycle.

Methodology:

Climate Central analyzed the annual number of calendar days with rainfall totals exceeding certain thresholds (inches). Specific thresholds were determined based on the largest daily threshold in inches that occurred at least two times a year on average. Rainfall amounts are from the Applied Climate Information System. Trends are based on a mathematical linear trend line, beginning in 1950 for consistency between stations. Only 242 of the 244 stations are included in summary statements due to large data gaps in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Wheeling, W. Va.