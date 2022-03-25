FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s been a gloomy and rainy week, with more of the same expected this weekend. This pattern has been caused by a cut-off low that developed early this week.

Typically our weather patterns are controlled by the jet stream, the flow of fast-moving air in the upper levels of the atmosphere. It bends into ridges that usually bring us dry and warm conditions, and troughs that bring cooler temperatures and lead to rain chances.

Occasionally, there is a segment of a trough that gets pinched off and left behind, this segment is what becomes the cut-off low.

Earlier this week the cut-off low was set up to our west bringing us moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the nearby low-pressure system provides unstable air that combines with that moisture to ensure mostly cloudy conditions and rounds of scattered rain chances like we have seen this week.

Now another one is set up further north into parts of Michigan and Canada. This will bring more rain chances into the weekend along with colder air.

Since is it out of the normal flow it is essentially stationary, it can slightly shift east and west. This is what makes it so difficult to forecast rain chances, as we can be just on the outer edge of the bands. It is also difficult because it will stay there until something comes along to scoop it up and help move it along.

The cut-off low brought a round of severe weather on Wednesday that included a confirmed tornado in Van Wert County. You can find the details here.