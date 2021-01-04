Crews continue to restore power after freezing rain, snow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Crews continue to work to restore electricity to some areas in Indiana and southwestern Michigan that were hit over the weekend by freezing rain and snow.

Indiana Michigan Power says service has been returned to about 44,000 customers. The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based utility said the number restored represents about 80% of its customers that lost service.

About 100 spans of electrical wires were down and dozens of utility poles were damaged or broken.

Service was expected to be restored Monday to all customers.

In Indiana, South Bend and Elkhart were among the hardest impacted by the power outages.