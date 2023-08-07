FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High temperatures climbing only into the lower 70s is rather unusual for the month of August. We came close to setting record lowest high temperature records both Sunday and Monday.

We came just one degree short of the record lowest high on Sunday, with our high temperature of 71 degrees. The record to beat was 70 degrees, which was set three times in the past, most recently in 1990.

On Monday, we came two degrees shy of the record with our high temperature of 72 degrees. The record to beat was also 70 degrees, which was set twice in the past, most recently in 1989.

If you include Monday, we have now experienced three days with high temperatures in the 70s this August. This includes Saturday’s high temperature of 79 degrees, Sunday’s high temperature of 71 degrees, and Monday’s high temperature of 72 degrees.

We typically experience eight August days in the 70s. We have a long way to go to reach our record of 21 August days in the 70s set back in 1992.

What makes our current stretch of cool days though more impressive is the fact we are in the lower 70s. We typically only experience four August days less than or equal to 75 degrees, which means we’re already halfway to that mark with the lower 70s of Sunday and Monday. The last occurrence of two or more days in a row in August with highs less than or equal to 75 degrees was from August 24th to 25th in 2017. The record is 18 days back in 1915, which is quite an impressive number.

The reason for the stretch of cool weather is a series of low pressure systems. These systems have dragged cooler air from the north into our area and kept us below average as a result of the clouds and showers associated with them. We’ve been notably below our average high temperature of 83 degrees.

Perhaps some of you are getting excited for fall with these temperatures! More seasonable temperatures are set to return to the forecast though.