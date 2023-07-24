AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple weather hazards have caused an impact on the growing season so far in 2023. Drought, heat, and potentially even the Canadian wildfire smoke are all factors playing into the growth of crops.

Sarah Delbecq, a farmer near Auburn, says late July is a critical phase of the growing season. This is because many plants are transitioning from the vegetative growth phase to the reproductive phase. This can be seen by tassels appearing on corn stalks. Stress on the crops needs to be mitigated as much as possible during this time, especially in August for soybeans. Occasional rain showers and seasonable temperatures are most ideal. Unfortunately, these weather conditions will not be in the forecast, as high heat and humidity are set to return.

High humidity does help though to some degree, as plants are covered with dew in the morning hours. Too much humidity though can be a breeding ground for fungal diseases.

However, dry weather conditions in May and early June have especially stressed out the crops. At planting, it is most ideal for a rain to come shortly after putting the seeds into the ground. This did not happen this year, as we went weeks without rain. As a result, seeds in the ground either came up right away, struggled to come up, or did not come up at all until some rain occurred. This has led to plenty of growth variation. You just cannot match a May 25th to June 15th plant gap, as an example.

A spot in the field where the corn is much shorter.

The corn is much taller in other spots.

Hazy skies are seen over the corn field.

This uneven distribution could cause some impacts to crop yield this year, but there likely will not be any logical challenges to harvesting in the fall.

Some rain since this time has helped, but it is ultimately better for plants to be more on the offensive and grow rather than on the defensive. Stacking multiple factors together over an extended period of time is not beneficial and that is what we have this week. The very warm nights do not help the plants recover either. Seeds and plant genetics are getting better to combat drought and heat, but the impacts can still be notable.

Regarding wildfire smoke, it is hard to say if this has caused an impact on the crops this year. It could cause an impact to a plant’s photosynthesis with sunlight amounts being diminished, but the jury is still out.

We’ll hope for more favorable weather as fall harvest time will be here before we know it! To track the latest weather conditions, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page.