FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For years, the Allen County Fair has been held late in the month of July. However, that is not the case in 2023, as the fair is now being put on in mid-to-late June. This move is to not conflict with the Indiana State Fair. Is there a weather advantage though to move the fair from July to June?

Taking a look at the averages for high temperatures and rainfall for the dates of this year’s fair versus the dates of last year’s fair, there is a slight difference. June is cooler than July, even if not by much at all by the last date. In terms of rainfall though, there is a bit more of a difference, as the month of June is wetter than July by 0.43 inches.

Mid-to-late June is typically a slightly cooler and wetter time compared to late July.

Last year’s fair brought us comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s, despite the fact it was held in late July. We also only picked up 0.09 inches of rain over the course of the six days.

2022’s Allen County Fair had high temperatures only in the upper 70s to lower 80s, despite its July dates.

This year, we have been hotter and drier, with even a 90 degree day having been recorded so far on Wednesday. Therefore, having the fair in June does not always equate to cooler and rainier times, even though history says it typically does.

2023’s Allen County Fair has generally been hotter so far, despite its June dates.

To track the forecast for the remainder of this year’s Allen County Fair, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page. Enjoy this year’s event!