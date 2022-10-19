FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures in Fort Wayne haven’t officially fallen into the 20s yet, but they’re forecast to reach that range by early morning, delivering us our coldest morning of the season to date.



Thursday morning lows will be as low as the upper 20s across the region. So, protect those plants and bring in the pets to keep them warm.

Thursday morning’s conditions are the coldest in the 10 Day Forecast. Warmer air is getting ready to move in and it’s going to send high temperatures back into the 70s soon. Watch the WANE Video Forecast to find out when this warm stretch starts:

