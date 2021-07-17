Cold air funnels seen across the area Saturday afternoon and evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You may have noticed funnel clouds in the sky as you stepped outside on Saturday afternoon. The potential for these funnel clouds continues into the evening hours.

What are these funnel clouds? These funnel clouds are known as cold air funnels. They can occur if the right environmental conditions are present. They rarely pose a threat to life or property, as the chance one reaches the ground is very low.

We have received several pictures from viewers of the cold air funnels. Below is a gallery of images that have been sent to us.

Meghan Booth – Fort Wayne

Stephanie Jane Smith – Fort Wayne

Bryce E Mills II – Fort Wayne

Bethanie McFarland – Churubusco

Staci Barnts Ford – Fort Wayne

Morgan Strater – Fort Wayne

Maria Grover – Fort Wayne

What are the favorable environmental conditions that create cold air funnels? The funnels are associated with a bit of spin in the upper levels of the atmosphere, which is interacting with the cooler air moving in behind the weather system that brought us rain and storms to end the workweek. The cold air in the upper levels of the atmosphere is also interacting with the rising warm air at the surface.

If you see a cold air funnel, send a picture to our Report It feature, or send us a message on our social media channels.