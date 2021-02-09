Closing the snowfall deficit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prior to January 30th, Fort Wayne had a snowfall deficit of 15 inches. The snow over the last two days of January really put a dent into that.

Since July 1st, which is when our snowfall stats officially start being recorded for the current season, we have seen 16.4 inches of snow through February 8th. That’s a nearly identical pace to what we had in 2020 by this date. Typically we have around 21.5 inches by this time of year giving us a current deficit of 6.8 inches.

Those numbers are heavily influenced by our biggest snow event in quite some time. Not only was the snow to end January the first one-inch snow in Fort Wayne this season, but it was also the first 6-inch snow since December of 2016!

That total of 8.6 inches accounts for an impressive 52% of our total snowfall for the year.

Showing just how much of an impact one round of snow can have on a season that has seen many snowfalls under one inch.

The big factor is that colder air has finally moved in changing the rain and ice of January to all snow the last few weeks. With the cold air sticking around for at least the next week, we could very well be adding some more snow in the coming days.

