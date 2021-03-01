Closing the book on winter while previewing the upcoming spring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At the beginning of the winter season the Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Team put out their winter outlook. Now that Meteorological Winter is over, it’s time to look back at how it fared.

The winter stats keeping season runs from December 1st to February 28th. Prior to that, the Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Team predicted a winter with near-normal temperatures and above-average precipitation.

When it comes to temperatures, December and January were both well above average, but then came February with the 16 days of below freezing trying to level out the entire winter season in two weeks.

The February cold stretch did a fairly good job of bringing our average temperature down, as the average temperature over the last three months was 28.3 degrees which is only 0.9 above average. (These numbers are unofficial as we are still waiting on the official data from the National Weather Service.)

Total precipitation ended up below average, but that was not the case with the snow.

Our snowfall deficit was closed throughout the last month thanks to two major snow events. One to end January and the other in the middle of February with over 19 inches between the two events.

Back to the outlook from the beginning of winter. We were slightly above average in terms of temperature, but we will call 1 degree near average. However, total precipitation was a miss finishing 2 inches below average.

Now begins the stats keeping season for Meteorological Spring!

Typically we start March right around 40 degrees with big changes in store by the 31st as highs average in the mid-50s our overnight lows also climb back above freezing. Snow is still possible for the month of March with 4 inches on average.

Sunlight will be on the increase throughout the next 4 weeks, gaining an hour and 22 minutes by the start of April.



Today also marks the start of Meteorological Spring the spring outlook favors above-average temperatures over the next 3 months.

When it comes to precipitation we are also leaning above average throughout the great lakes region.

Regardless the very mild weekend was a sign that spring is around the corner but there may still be a few cold nights with still potential for snow throughout roughly the next month.

Astronomical Spring will begin with the Spring Equinox on March 20th.