City prepares for the return of prolonged cold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The bitter cold of winter took its time but now it’s here. Sunday morning Fort Wayne fell to 3 degrees below zero. This was the first below zero temperature recorded in Fort Wayne in over two years, 738 days in fact. The last time Fort Wayne fell below zero was during the frigid end to January of 2019 with a low of 9 degrees below zero.

While 2020 had it’s cold moments we only hit zero degrees once.

We also haven’t seen many cold stretches in recent years, the last time we had highs lower than 25 degrees for 5 straight days was a 13 day span from December 25th, 2017 to January 6th, 2018.

Prolonged cold and below zero temperatures can result in pipes freezing and water mains breaking. The City of Fort Wayne keeps track of the forecast and is prepared for water main breaks.

“When we have extended freezing temperatures there can be some water main breaks. Our crews are ready to go they know that they may get called in, that they may have to work long hours and long days,” says Frank Suarez from City Utilities, “We have supplies stocked up and we always order those to make sure we have enough to make sure we get through a situation like this.”

When it comes to your home, City Utilities suggests you make sure that your garage door is closed to keep cold air from rushing into the home. Also, consider opening cabinets below sinks and turning faucets to a light drip to keep them from freezing. These steps could save you in the long run.

“It has already happened in some cases where people have left their garage door open all night and forgot about it and then they were sorry and had a problem afterward,” warns Suarez, “Don’t take any chances. Yes, there might be a slight increase in your bill if you’re trickling water, but the cost of a broken pipe and the damage it could cause is going to be worse.”

City Utilities ask that if you see a water main break that you call 3-1-1 to report it and use caution around the break as the water may quickly freeze in these temperatures.