City of Fort Wayne offering sand in case flooding becomes an issue

Sand is now available for residents who may need to protect their personal property from flooding. The Fort Wayne Street Department has placed sand in the parking lot of the ASH Centre, 1701 Freeman Street, and the Southwest Conservation Club at 5703 Bluffton Road. Bags are available, but residents need to bring a shovel to fill the bags they need.

Friday morning, the City’s Flood Control staff placed the flood gate and closed Hartman Road at Foster Park, and delivered barricades in low-lying areas that often hold water during a rain event.

Residents are encouraged to check and clear storm drains and inlets in their neighborhood so that water can flow into the drain and away from the area.

Thursday, City Utilities placed five pumps in the following flood-prone locations:

· Old Mill Road and Fairfax Avenue

· Hartman Road

· Wheaton Court

· Fernwood Avenue

· Tillman Road near Calhoun Street

The pumps are in place as a precaution and are not running at this time.