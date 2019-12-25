Christmas 2019 is the 2nd warmest on record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Christmas 2019 enters the history books as the second warmest ever on record in Fort Wayne.

Temperatures across the area warmed into the upper 50s, and a high temperature of 59° was recorded in Fort Wayne. The record high on Christmas Day was set back in 1982, when temperatures warmed to 64°. Christmas 2019 replaces Christmas 1932 as the second warmest on record.

The average high temperature in Fort Wayne on December 25 is 34°, meaning that today’s high was 25° above average.

