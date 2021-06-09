Check for mold buildup as humidity continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the recent humidity, it’s important to check to make sure you don’t have mold building up in your house.

During the summer your air conditioner acts as a big de-humidifier pulling the moisture out of the air, and all that moisture needs somewhere to go.

You can look for mold build up in places like window sills and sometimes in ceiling tiles, wood and insulation.

Experts advise that homeowners keep windows and doors closes when the air conditioning is running, and if you find moisture spots, clean them up within 72 hours to prevent mold growth.