Chance of seeing “Northern Lights” farther south than usual

The “Northern Lights” Forecast based off of data from the University of Alaska – Fairbanks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A solar flare that occurred on Thursday night has sent high energy particles toward our planet. When these particles come into contact with our atmosphere late Saturday night into Sunday morning, it’s possible they could cause the “Northern Lights” to be spotted much farther south than is typical, and that includes northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

The Library of Congress defines the “Northern Lights” as “shafts or curtains of colored light visible on occasion in the night sky.”

While there may be some sightings in our region, the best chances are focused north of us. So, a spectacular vision in the local sky is not a sure bet. Plus, we are currently forecasted to have a number of clouds in the sky Saturday night into Sunday morning, which could block the “Northern Lights” from being seen, if they do end up being visible as far south as Indiana and Ohio.

To stay up to speed with the Northern Lights forecast, here are some useful links: