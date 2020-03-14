Caught on Camera: Texas tornado

REEVES COUNTY, Tx. (KOSA) — One person has been injured after a tornado touched down at an Orla RV Park on Friday night around 8 p.m, according to Reeves County Sheriff Art Granado.

There were 20 RVs destroyed at the Highway 285 RV Park, which is five miles north of Highway 302 on 285. No fatalities have been reported.

The Pecos Fire Department, EMS, Reeves County Sheriff’s Office and DPS were called to the scene to assist.

There was also reports of a second possible touchdown three miles east of Pecos.

No more details have been released at this time.