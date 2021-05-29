Burst of wind brought down tree limbs, caused power outages Friday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A not too common weather event occurred on Friday evening from around 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm as a burst of high winds traversed an area from Fort Wayne to Ossian eastward toward Paulding and Van Wert, OH. These high gusts may have even occurred in other parts of the region, but it’s only from these spots that the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team received weather watcher reports of the high winds actually occurring.

Peak Friday evening wind gusts during reached around 50 mph. These high wind gusts brought down tree limbs and caused scattered power outages in some areas.

In consultation with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana Weather Forecast Office, WANE 15 Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri agrees that a wake low is the likely culprit that caused these non-thunderstorm related wind gusts. A wake low, in everyday terms, is a mini-weather system that develops behind a departing area of rain.



Rain totals through Friday evening topped 1″ in some spots.