Breaking down uncertainty with the incoming weekend weather system

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A major winter storm will bring heavy rainfall and some wintry precipitation to the Midwest, but still some uncertainty exists on exactly how the impacts will be felt in Fort Wayne.

The incoming stretch of soggy weather can be attributed to two separate weather systems. A look at the atmospheric setup for Thursday shows a low pressure system located to the northwest of Fort Wayne, with a warm front lifting from south to north through the area. This will result in a surge of warm air into our region, warming temperatures into the upper 40s Thursday and the low 50s Friday.

As the low pressure system advances to the north and east during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday, the surge of warm southerly air will be accompanied by an abundance of moisture into our region. This will result in the potential for an extended period wet weather for the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

After the first wave passes, a secondary low pressure system will be strengthening in the Great Plains. That low is forecast to move to the north and east into the Ohio Valley. The Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Team is confident that the second system will bring more heavy rain to the region, but question remain on whether any wintry weather will be accompanied.

Forecasters use many tools to predict what an incoming weather system will do, one method of which is the use of numerical weather models. Two of the major models that are used are the GFS (Global Forecast System) and the European model. The agreement or disagreement between these models can helps forecasters to establish a certain level of confidence in a given forecast.

The current forecast position of the second low pressure system varies greatly between the GFS and the European models. The European puts the low in northwest Indiana, while the GFS puts the low in south central Ohio. This means that there is not great agreement in which solution will come to fruition, so it becomes the job of the forecasters to determine what is likely to happen.

The European track would keep the majority of any wintry weather to the west of Fort Wayne, meaning more rainfall throughout the day Saturday and into Sunday. The GFS track would bring the potential for some snow and other wintry precipitation Saturday night. These tracks have varied greatly over the past few days, which is why the Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Team has withheld any sort of snowfall forecast to this point.

Stay tuned to the forecast over the coming days as more details will become available. The latest forecast information can be found here.