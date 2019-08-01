“Black Moon” Wed. night not as cool as it sounds

You may have heard your friends talking about the “Black Moon” at work today or maybe you spotted a post on social media about it.

Don’t get all giddy that there’s going to be a spooky sight in the sky here on our Wednesday night, though.

Breaking through the hype surrounding the “Black Moon”, what you need to know is that it simply marks the second new moon of the month. As a result, there won’t be a moon visible in the sky.

Without moonlight, and with only some scattered clouds, there will be a great view of the stars tonight. They’ll appear brighter than they would look on a night with moonlight.

The next time we’ll have a month with 2 new moons in it will be April 2022.