Bitterly cold air headed toward our area this weekend

The core of the coldest air will be moving toward our area by this weekend.

Bitterly cold air directly from the Arctic Circle will move across the snow covered regions of Canada and finally into the U.S. by late Friday. This frigid air (which comes from the coldest place on earth), will be released into our area by the weekend.

Highs will drop into the lower teens and single digits by the weekend with possibility of lows below zero.

Wind chill values by Monday morning could be as low -20° to -35° below zero. There are indications that this brutally cold air could stick around for much of next week.

We will continue tracking this cold air mass and update you with the latest information as this bitterly cold air approaches.