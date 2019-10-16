Billion-dollar disasters impact the nation and Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The nation has been impacted by 10 “billion-dollar” disasters this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Since the beginning of the year, portions of the United States have been through extreme weather events such as tropical cyclones, flooding, and severe thunderstorms. There have been 10 occurrences this year in which the damages from these weather events has totaled at least a billion dollars. Since 1980 there have been 254 billion dollar disasters, totaling nearly 2 trillion dollars.

The Midwest witnessed one of these billion dollar disasters back in May. A multi-day severe weather event started in the Great Plains and brought severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to the Great Lakes region. This event includes the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, in which Celina and Dayton Ohio saw devastating damage from tornadoes. There was also an EF-3 tornado in Wells county on that day.

“What we’re seeing is a number of things, it’s not just one, it’s not so much that the weather is becoming more violent or more adverse. We have more people and we have more infrastructure that is at risk. It doesn’t take much anymore to exceed that billion dollar mark,” said Michael Lewis from the National Weather Service Northern Indiana.

Lewis says that it’s likely that these events will continue to occur in the future.

In 2018 the country was impacted by 14 billion dollar disasters, totaling a whopping 91 billion dollars in damages.

More information on this years natural disasters can be found on the National Center for Environmental Information website here.