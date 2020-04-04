Belgian crisis centre warns on warm weather

BRUSSELS (AP) — Residents in Belgium were warned on Friday against gathering over the weekend, despite sunny weather forecast for coming days.

The warning from the Belgian Crisis Centre comes as the country continues its public lockdown, designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, and is due to end on 19 April.

The country’s restrictions advise people against leaving their homes for anything other than essential reasons, such as buying food or medicine.

“With this good weather, some of you will certainly want to barbecue. Of course you can do it. Do it with your family, with the people you live with under the same roof. Unfortunately, do not invite your friends, neighbours or relatives”, warned Belgian Crisis Centre spokesperson Benoit Ramacker.

Belgium currently has 16,770 cases of the new coronavirus, with a total of 1,143 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.

