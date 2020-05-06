Become a CoCoRaHS weather observer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many WANE Weather Watchers likely remember when we held an in-person CoCoRaHS weather observer training with the National Weather Service a couple years ago.

If you missed out, or just want a refresher on all the info you need to know, there are a couple of online training sessions set to be held on Thursday, May 7.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis office, in conjunction with the Indiana State Climate office at Purdue, has scheduled the first session for 1 pm that day and the second at 6 pm EDT. Pre-registration is encouraged. Each session will be the same and last around 1 hour (so people only have to attend 1 session).

Click here to be taken to the links for the online sessions.

The training is free and intended for all ages, young and old. This is a great STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) activity and would be great for kids.

CoCoRaHS is an acronym for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. CoCoRaHS is a unique, non-profit, community-based network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and map precipitation (rain, hail and snow). By using low-cost measurement tools, stressing training and education, and utilizing an interactive website, our aim is to provide the highest quality data for natural resource, education and research applications.