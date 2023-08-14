FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you step outside this week, it feels pretty cool for August’s standards. By next week though, the 70-degree high temperatures are looking to be a thing of the past.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 6 to 10 Day Temperature Outlook includes our area in above average temperature probabilities, as a dome of heat expands across the center to eastern part of the country. This means it is more likely than not we’ll be experiencing some hot summer days.

While the forecast can and will change in the coming days, the heat for now looks to be most intense on Sunday and Monday next week (August 20th and 21st). We have high temperatures forecasted to be up in the 90s both of those days, but currently not threatening any records.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in August in Fort Wayne is 102 degrees. This happened twice in recorded history: August 9th, 1934, and August 5th, 1918.

It has been a long time though since we reached the 100 degree mark. In fact, we now have to go back over 4,000 days ago as of August 14th to find our last 100 degree day, which was on July 17th, 2012. August is not the month with the most 100 degree days, as we have only experienced five of them in August. July is by far and away the month that has historically featured the most triple digit heat.

Focusing more on the 90s we’re set to experience with this upcoming heatwave, we typically do not see a lot of them each year in August. On average, we see four 90 degree days per August. Last year, we only experienced one of them and we have yet to see one so far this year. The record is 17 total days, set all the way back in 1947 and 1899.

Make sure you stay up to speed on the forecast in the coming days leading up to this heatwave. You can visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for the latest information. Enjoy the cooler air while it is here!