FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday brought a preview of fall to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio! It was cloudy, we had some rainy moments, and we saw cool temperatures that set a record in Fort Wayne.

The city broke the record for the lowest high temperature ever recorded on August 15th by one degree. Our 69 degree high temperature eclipses the 70 degree high temperature set back in 1979 and 1929.

We set a new daily record lowest high temperature in Fort Wayne for August 15th.

It has been a long time since Fort Wayne recorded an August high temperature in the 60s. The last one was on August 4th, 2017, which is over six years ago (2,202 days ago as of August 15th).

It has been over 2,000 days since our last August day with a high temperature in the 60s in Fort Wayne.

It is rather unusual to see an August day with high temperatures in the 60s. We only average around one of them per year. The record is ten set back in 1915. The coolest ever August high temperature ever experienced in Fort Wayne is 60 degrees back in 1987 and 1915.

It is not very common we see an August day with highs in the 60s. Our coldest ever August high temperature is 60 degrees.

We hope you enjoyed the taste of pumpkin spice and flannel weather! Seasonable to above average air will return in the coming days. Visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for the latest information.