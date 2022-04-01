FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In typical Indiana spring fashion, there were many ups and downs with the weather over the last month.

March started off with calm conditions while the last half saw big temperature swings, high winds, and an increase in precipitation including rain and even some snow showers over the last week.

Much of March was above average with a stretch from the 14th through the 24th averaging about 10 degrees above what we typically would see during that time. The month ended on the opposite note with the 25th through 29th about 10 to 15 degrees below average with highs in the 30s. Even with the cold spell for the last weekend of the month, we finished about three degrees above average.

A big reason for that was the 70 degree days. Typically we only see two days at 70 or above and this March we had four! The warmest was 73 degrees on March 30th.

Precipitation became more frequent in the second half of March. Since the 18th, 12 of those 14 days had some kind of precipitation, with nothing more than a trace of snow when the flakes did fly.

Precipitation finished just under three and two tenths, about a third of an inch above average. The most rain that fell during a 24 hour period was on the 18th and 19th with 0.91″.

While we are going to start off the month on a below-average note there is a lot to look forward to over the next 30 days. Our average temperatures to start are in the mid-50s for highs and mid-30s for lows. By the end of April, our average highs jump up to 67 and the average low is 45.

Precipitation for the month is 3.75 inches, with snowfall at eight-tenths of an inch, but last year we did see nearly five inches.

Our daylight extends by an hour and 14 minutes, with sunrise on the 30th at 6:39 am and sunset at 8:36 pm.

The Climate Prediction Center is giving us equal chances to be above or below average over the course of April. As the south and east coast get in on above-average trends. Meanwhile, the indications for precipitation are much stronger favoring above-average precipitation for the Great Lakes region.



So we should have plenty of April Showers for those flowers in May, but hopefully not too much though for our farmers to get in their fields.