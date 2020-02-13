Arctic winds bring strong waves on Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WBBM)– Arctic winds are sending intense waves crashing against the shoreline of Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana.

As the strong ripples continue , some of the swells could reach as high as 18-feet.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect throughout Northwest Indiana until midnight.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday in Cook County.

Strong waves are stripping away sandy bays throughout the area. The erosion is leading to big losses for beachfront homeowners.

The fierce gusts pushing these swells, measuring up to 40 miles an hour.

Whiting, Indiana Lakefront Park is currently off limits to the public.