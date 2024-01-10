FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After 2023 ended with our second warmest December on record, it didn’t feel like winter would ever set in. However, 2024 is about to take a frigid plunge in the end of the coming weekend after another wintry system exits the area on Saturday.

Frigid air is on the way within the next few days and looks to stay for a little while.

Behind the wintry system comes a blast of arctic air, originating from the North Pole, that is expected to plunge our high temperatures into the single digits and take our overnight low temperatures into the negatives.

This frigid air is associated with an arctic front. According the the National Weather Service, a arctic front is “The boundary layer or front separating deep, cold arctic air from shallower, relatively less cold polar air”. While cold air typically has the characteristic of thick, this mass of arctic air is very dense and spans well into the upper portions of our atmosphere.

A arctic front is different from the standard cold front.

On average, we see a high temperature near the freezing mark, in the lower 30s for this time of the year. Should our current forecast hold, this means we might see temperatures that are 20-30 degrees below average.

Over the next few days, we’ll observe our high temperatures as they continue to drop. On Sunday, we’ll see the bottom fall out with our temperatures landing in the 10s as the arctic air ushers in. It becomes stationary on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures landing in the single digits. We won’t see this colder air begin to retreat until the later portion of the week when our temperatures look to slowly climb into the upper teens.

Temperatures dip as arctic air continues to approach

Temperatures plunge into the single digits

Arctic air lingers mid-week

If the current forecast holds, this will lead to dangerous conditions for us here in northeast Indiana and northwestern Ohio. Especially, when it comes to our wind chills. This raises concern for both frostbite and (in an extreme case) hypothermia.

According to the Mayo Clinic, frostbite is “An injury caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues”. This is sometimes easily confused with hypothermia which occurs “When your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature”.

It’s highly recommended that you try to remain indoors for the beginning of the next week. Should you spend time outdoors, you should be sure to wear several layers of warm clothing and try to cover as much of your exposed skin as you can to prevent frostbite from developing. Keep in mind that prolonged periods outdoors may allow hypothermia to develop if you are not dressed for the elements or taking breaks in a warm space.

While we continue to monitor the trend of arctic air entering the area, it’s important to remember that the forecast will be fluctuating in the coming days. Continue to stay up to date with The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team’s Forecast and we will provide you with more details as the weekend approaches.