April wraps up by tying record cold for the date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a high of only 46° on April 30 this year, Fort Wayne matched its lowest high temperature ever recorded on the date. Interestingly enough, this same low high temperature has occurred 3 other times in the city’s history dating back to 1897.

The other years that also had the same high temperature are 1950, 1956, and 1994.

If you factor in the low temperatures in these years with 46° highs, you can further rank the days to “break the tie” and determine which day was truly the coldest.



In 1950, the low temp was 39°. For 1956, it was 37°. And, for 1994, it was 42°. Here in 2020, our low was 41°.

Ranking according to the daily mean temperature, we get the following: