April weather by the numbers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While spring officially arrived back in March, April is the month in which the area more commonly experiences true springtime warmth, sunshine, and plants in bloom.

Average high temperatures rise from 55° at the start of the month to 67° by month’s end. On the low side of the temperature scale, the average low on April 1 is 34° with the average low on April 30 being 44°.

Over the course of the month we’ll gain 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight.

If you’re curious, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Fort Wayne is 7° back on April 7, 1982. On the flip side, the highest Fort Wayne April temperature is 90° and it’s happened twice. Once on April 11, 1930 and, also, even farther back on April 29, 1899.

The highest snow total in a single April day is 6″ which occurred on April 6, 1994.