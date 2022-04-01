FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The snow we saw on Friday may have seemed like an April Fools’ Day joke, but turns out it is not that uncommon in April.

We started off the month on a wintry note, with 0.3 inches of snow adding up. Some sleet and rain mixing in also made for an unpleasant day.

April snow is actually very common for Fort Wayne. Since record-keeping began in 1897, 114 out of 125 years had measurable snowfall, which is about 91 percent of all Aprils.

We have seen some pretty hefty snowfall totals before in April, including on April 20th last year. The 4.2 inches that fell on that date last year would be sixth on our list of highest April snowfalls.

The good news is the average number of days where snow is recorded in April is only three days. However, the highest was 11 days in 1943. Luckily, the warmth of April does allow the snow to melt quickly and it has a harder time sticking to roadways. The views though can certainly be very pretty.

The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team has you covered this April should additional snow accumulate. You can visit our WANE 15 Forecast page for the latest updates.