FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is almost time for spring planting! Now that May has arrived and warmer weather is here, you may be ready to take care of it now.

However, you should hold off on planting any frost sensitive plants until after the last frost date, according to Jayde Grisham, Educator in Urban Agriculture and Horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension office. This date is May 27th in Fort Wayne. Most other plants though you can feel safe planting by Mother’s Day, which is this Sunday, May 14th.

This spring, frost sensitive fruits have been most impacted by the multiple nights with frost after our mid-April warm spell. Early blooms that happened during this time have been killed by the frosty conditions. If you have one of these fruits, you will likely have a harder time through the rest of the spring, but annual vegetables should be fine.

If you are transplanting something from inside to outside, make sure you give it a couple of days in the shade or in a spot slightly protected from the sun. Like with people, a plant can be burned by the sun if they are not used to it. This is a process called hardening off that plants experience.

Will the forecast cooperate so planting can happen right on time? Visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page to find out.